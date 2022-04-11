Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 2nd

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

