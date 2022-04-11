Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NMCO opened at $12.95 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

