Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NXJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,574. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.