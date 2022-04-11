Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

JPC opened at $8.40 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.