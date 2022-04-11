Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NAD opened at $13.04 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 360,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

