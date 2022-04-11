Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NSL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 10,000 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 209,745 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

