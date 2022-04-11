Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JSD opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

