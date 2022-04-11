Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NBB opened at $19.16 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

