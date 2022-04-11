NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.