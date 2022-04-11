NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.06.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,417,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,170,488. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

