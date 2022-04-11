Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. 1,808,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.