ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.26. 2,086,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.