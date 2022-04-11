Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

LPRO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 37.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

