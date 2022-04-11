Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.85. Opera shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 606 shares.
OPRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $664.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.08.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
