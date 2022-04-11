Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.85. Opera shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 606 shares.

OPRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Opera alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $664.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opera by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.