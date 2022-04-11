OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.