Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,831 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $365,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 98.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $266.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average is $349.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

