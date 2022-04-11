Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,048 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

