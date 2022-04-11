Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,135 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GATX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GATX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,166 shares of company stock worth $18,195,316. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

