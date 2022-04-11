Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,329 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

