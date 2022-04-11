Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 259 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 140.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $188.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.68. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

