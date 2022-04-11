Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 772 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 170,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.