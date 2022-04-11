Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $182.95 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.