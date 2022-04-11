Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

