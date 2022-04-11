Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

ACGL opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

