Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

