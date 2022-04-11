Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $163.66 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

