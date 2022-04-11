Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,550. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.46.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.