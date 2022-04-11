Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

