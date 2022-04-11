Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.1% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,140.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,093.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,260.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

