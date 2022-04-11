Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,626 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,831. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

