Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.