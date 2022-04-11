Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after buying an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,335. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

