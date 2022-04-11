Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,228 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Equitable by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

