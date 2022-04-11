Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,961 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

