Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $241.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.46.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.