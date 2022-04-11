Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1,170.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $170.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

