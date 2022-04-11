Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

SBAC stock opened at $369.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

