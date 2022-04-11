Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

