Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

