Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

