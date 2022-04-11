Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

