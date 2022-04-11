Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

