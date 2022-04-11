Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 35,873 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

