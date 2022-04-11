Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,152 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 78,847 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $45.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $85.87.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

