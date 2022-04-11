Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

