Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 39,441 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

