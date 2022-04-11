Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 44 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $263.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

