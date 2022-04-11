Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

