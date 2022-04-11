Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,427 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

