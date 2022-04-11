Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $121.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.
In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
